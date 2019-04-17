GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are searching for a grandmother who they say went missing after leaving to visit a creek near home Wednesday morning.
GCSO says 60-year-old Burnette King and 3-year-old Carter Bernhagen left from the 300 block of Sullivan Road around 11 a.m. on a blue "Tar Heel" golf cart.
Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina that Carter was found safe around 9:30 p.m., but they were still looking for Burnette.
Burnette stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes.
Deputies said during a press conference Wednesday evening they found the golf cart submerged in water. They also said Carter was not in the water when he was found and is being checked out as of writing.
GCSO did not have a clothing description as of writing.
Anyone who knows where Burnette is should call 911 immediately.
