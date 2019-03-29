GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after human remains were discovered Friday afternoon.
GCSO says the call came in around 4:18 p.m. from the 100 block of Lakeside Road. As of now, the investigation is in the early stages.
Anyone who can give more information on the case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
