GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies had to fire at a dog Saturday afternoon, wounding the animal.
GCSO says they originally responded to the complaint on Watt Rogers Road just before 5 p.m. Deputies say the complainant who called said other dogs were attacking their own dog. When they arrived, GCSO says one dog got aggressive towards a deputy, prompting the deputy to shoot at the animal.
However, the dog's owners say the shooting wasn't necessary.
According to the family, two other dogs that they didn't own were attacking their puppy, when their older, larger dog jumped in to scare them away. The family says when the deputy arrived, he shot their older dog instead of the two other dogs acting aggressively.
The family says their older dog is at the vet and had to have one leg amputated, while another one is broken.
GCSO says their deputy was not hurt.
FOX Carolina is continuing to investigate this incident. Stay tuned for updates.
