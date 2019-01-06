GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are asking for information after they say a person was shot early Sunday morning.
Lt. Jimmy Bolt with GCSO says the call came in around 2:38 a.m. from 3803 White Horse Road. When deputies arrived, Bolt says the victim had already been taken to the hospital by somebody else. Bolt says the victim's condition is unknown.
As of writing, Bolt says details are limited but expects to release more as they become available. Anyone with information is asked to contact GCSO at (864) 271-5210 or by calling Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.
