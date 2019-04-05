GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need your help finding a teen they say walked away from school Friday morning.
GCSO says 16-year-old Kaden Anne Mabe was last seen walking away from Berea High School around 9 a.m. on April 5. Deputies say she did not attend class and ran away following an argument with a family member.
Kaden stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 134 pounds and has blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white jeans and a blue t-shirt.
GCSO also has K-9 officers at Berea HS attempting to get a track on her.
Anyone who knows where Kaden is should call 911 or 23-CRIME to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Greenville.
