GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's VICE unit seized evidence during an investigation Friday, according to a post on their social media.
The investigation, which took place on the south side of the county, yielded 1 handgun, 259 grams of methamphetamine, 29 grams of marijuana, 39 schedule 4 pills, and over $10,000 in cash.
Officials were originally serving a warrant for domestic violence, when they located the paraphernalia.
The suspect was identified as Steven Jordan of Walker Hill Road in Pelzer, who was on probation for domestic violence in the second degree. Officers say if his probation is revoked, he could receive up to three years in prison.
