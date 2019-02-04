Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking assistance from the public to identify the pictured suspect who stole some farm equipment.
The pictured suspect, who stole, among other equipment, a John Deere tractor from Suber Road Storage, located at 559 E. Suber Road, deputies say.
The incident occurred on January 12th and the suspect was seen driving the pictured Ford F150 extended cab pick-up truck with spots of faded paint on the hood and doors.
We ask for anyone with information regarding this incident, including the identity of the suspect to contact Investigator Carlisle at 864-371-3647 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
