GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A cruiser owned by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office appears to have been involved in a collision Thursday evening.
A viewer sent in a photo of the collision, which happened on Augusta Road near Old Augusta Road, to FOX Carolina, and our crew on scene confirmed the collision involved a silver sedan and the cruiser.
Our crew noted the cruiser suffered rear-end damage, while the sedan suffered front-end damage.
SCHP's live collision tracker indicates the scene unfolded around 10:08 p.m.
We have reached out to both GCSO and SCHP for details, including any injuries in the collision. Stay tuned for updates.
