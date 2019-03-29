GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -Troopers confirmed a Greenville County Sheriff's Office vehicle had been stuck on Thursday night.
A viewer sent in a photo of the collision, which happened on Augusta Road near Old Augusta Road, to FOX Carolina, and our crew on scene Thursday evening confirmed the collision involved a silver sedan and the cruiser.
Our crew noted the cruiser suffered rear-end damage, while the sedan suffered front-end damage.
SCHP's live collision tracker indicates the scene unfolded around 10:08 p.m.
Troopers told our crew that the Sheriff's vehicle was stopped at a red light when it was hit by a car traveling North along Augusta Road.
Both vehicles did suffer damage, no injuries were reported for the driver on the civilian vehicle.
The condition of the GSCO vehicle is unknown at the time.
Stay with FOX Carolina for details.
