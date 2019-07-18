GREENVILLE, S.C (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County deputies are searching for a runaway teen, they posted on social media.
15-year-old Nikael Pennington, reportedly jumped out of a DSS vehicle and fled toward the direction of Greenville Memorial Hospital on May 24th.
Nikael is on NCIC and has a juvenile pick-up order on him.
If you know the location of Nikael or have any information on him, please contact Greenville County Sheriff's Office at 864-271-5210 or call 23-CRIME.
