LAYLA
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a macaw parrot named "Layla" was reportedly stolen from a residence on Yellowstone Drive. 

"Layla" knows words such as "help, hello, and cracker."

She was last seen on July 17, 2020. 

Investigators request for anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME or email investigator Robinson at Harobinson@greenvillecounty.org

