GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car was found engulfed in flames in a CVS parking lot on Thursday morning.
Piedmont Park Fire Department was called to the CVS on State Park Road near Altamont Road after a passerby saw the car burning and reported it around 5:30 a.m.
Captain Adam Moss with Piedmont Park Fire said the car was parked in a space, burning from one end to the other when firefighters arrived.
"It was unbelievably engulfed in flames," Moss said.
Moss said no one was inside the vehicle and it was unattended.
After the fire was extinguished, Moss said the investigation was turned over to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the car was towed from the scene.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office declined to comment on the investigation.
