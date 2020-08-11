GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County's Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit was responsible for more than 450 pounds of illegal narcotics off Upstate streets in its first year in operation, according to a year-in-review report released on Monday. The unit also seized more than 259 pounds of marijuana, 852 THC cartridges, and 162.6 pounds of THC edibles.
The unit also made 135 total arrests.
Bart McEntire, Commander of the DEU, released this statement about the impact the full-time task force has made in the fight against illegal drugs in Greenville County:
“The formation of the task force was a concept years in the making and has been operating with a high level of success. On behalf of the officers of the DEU and the participating agency law enforcement executives, we know the driven success of DEU could not have happened without the strong backing of the many city and county government leaders supporting us. The unit never would have formed without the governing bodies and law enforcement executives agreeing to take a chance on the concept. Also, we cannot forget the support and backing of the citizens of Greenville County. We have received numerous tips and support from the community throughout the past year.”
“The results are impressive. We know Greenville County has a drug problem but we are hopeful the DEU’s success continues to cause drug traffickers to take notice. We have already heard there is no doubt that drug dealers within our cities and across the county know about our existence."
“The combined unit is an excellent example of what can happen when law enforcement agencies merge their resources, manpower and knowledge to fight drug trafficking. The stage was set from the very beginning for DEU to operate with no boundaries in pursuing drug traffickers. Today's society is one of mobility and traffickers take advantage of this by moving freely throughout the county and the state. The formation of the DEU gives us the resources to be proactive and we will pursue drug traffickers across jurisdictions if you entertain the thought of this illegal venture.”
The Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) was formed in 2019 as a collaboration between the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain Inn Police Department, Greenville Police Department, Greer Police Department, Mauldin Police Department, and Travelers Rest Police Department.
Read the full DEU report:
