GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police are investigating after someone left multiple dogs, many of them unhealthy, chained outside the Greenville Humane Society in 30-degree weather.
Police said they were called to the Human Society on Airport Road Sunday after a passerby spotted the animals.
Officers arrived find two adult dogs and three puppies chained to a handrail outside the shelter.
Police said a humane society supervisor was called in to help get the dogs inside the building and into crates with water and bedding.
Police are investigating the case as abandonment of animals.
Kim Pittman, the Executive Director of the Greenville Humane Society, said Tuesday the dogs are very sick. She released this statement:
“Two dogs and three puppies were abandoned on the front steps of the Greenville Humane Society Adoption Center on Sunday 1/20 between 6 pm-9 pm. A good Samaritan saw them chained to the railings, twisted up in bedding out in freezing temperatures and called the police. Two of our staff members were on the way back to our Adoption Center from an event when they encountered the police who has just arrived on the scene. They are not healthy dogs: one is pregnant, two are heartworm positive, 1 puppy has Ringworm and 1 puppy has Kennel Cough. All have been examined by our vet and will be treated by the Greenville Humane Society. Once deemed healthy by our Vet, they will be available for adoption.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.