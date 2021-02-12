GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesperson for the city of Greenville said police have charged a man accused of sexually assaulting a young child on two separate occasions.
Adrian Pluma-Munoz was arrested on Feb. 5 and is charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, 1st Degree.
According to warrants, the suspect is accused of sexually assaulting the a 7-year-old boy at an address on Pelham Road between February and March 2017.
Officials ask that anyone with additional information related to Pluma-Munoz’ arrest is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS - Clemson campus police say posts circulating on social media about serial killer are untrue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.