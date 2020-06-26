GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Greenville County man has been arrested on child sex abuse material charges, the SC Attorney General released.
Oswaldo Ramon Molina-Labrador, 51, of Greenville, has been charged ten counts connected to the exploitation of minors.
The ICAC and Greenville County Sheriff's Office made the arrest.
Investigators say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Molina-Labrador was arrested on June 25, 2020.
He is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
