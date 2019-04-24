GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Allic Andro Singleton will spend the next 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty on Tuesday to an armed robbery in which he used a BB gun.
The office of Solicitor Barry Barnette said Wednesday that Singleton, 44, forced his way into a home on Lyman Lodge Road in Lyman on March 3, 2018. Barnette says the victim reported that a man wearing a black bandanna got in through a sliding door, demanding drugs and using what was believed to be a BB gun to hit the victim in the back of the head. Barnette said Singleton stole the victim's cell phone and fled in a Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Barnette says Spartanburg County deputies used the stolen cell phone to track the Trailblazer to the southbound lane of I-85, and state police later stopped Singleton near Mallory Drive, identifying him as the driver.
Singleton will serve 85 percent of the sentence before being eligible for release. He does have a prior criminal record, which includes multiple convictions for drug-related offenses.
