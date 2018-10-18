Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Solicitor's Office stated that Seth Fleury was convicted of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and he received 12 years in the state corrections department. Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins stated that Seth Fleury would have to serve at least 85 percent of the 12 year sentence before he can be considered for parole.
The solicitor said Fleury met up with his former girlfriend on October 21st, 2017. They met in Simpsonville and were going to discuss their relationship.
When the victim refused to get back together with Fleury, he attempted to kiss her. She pulled away, and he bit down so hard that her bottom lip had to be amputated. Fleury then left.
The former girlfriend underwent emergency plastic surgery, but doctors were not able to reattach her lip. This permantley scarred her, and limited her range of motion for her mouth, Wilkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.