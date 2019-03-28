GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - 23-year-old Keldrekus Tayquau Oglesby will spend the next 15 years behind bars after robbing two homes and breaking into a third during a foiled robbery attempt during the summer of 2017.
13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced the sentencing in a statement Thursday, saying Oglesby and another man, Anthony Fontalvo, first broke into two different homes on May 19, 2017. Wilkins says the duo shattered the glass door of the first home with a brick, and kicked in the door of the second home. During both burglaries, Wilkins states Oglesby and Fontalvo got away with a 30-06 rifle, a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun, a Sig Sauer pistol, ammunition, and other items.
However, the pair's third attempt ended in failure. Wilkins said on June 12, 2017, Fontalvo and Oglesby threw a chair through the glass sliding door of another home, but the homeowner happened to be home during this attempt. Wilkins says the woman called 911, armed herself with a pistol, and hid in her bathroom. Before the pair could steal anything, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office arrived, causing the duo to flee on foot. However, Oglesby and Fontalvo were later caught near the home, and the homeowner was not harmed.
"Holding those accountable who violate the sanctity of a person's home is a priority." said Wilkins. "The sentence should send a message that engaging in burglaries will cost you your freedom."
Oglesby was charged with two counts of 1st Degree burglary, one count of 2nd Degree burglary, and grand larceny over $2,000.
