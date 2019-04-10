GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man who schemed to bomb his former co-workers will spend the next decade in federal prison.

We previously reported that 36-year-old Travis Dale Brady had pleaded guilty to a murder for hire charge in September 2018. On Wednesday, U.S. Attornet Sherri A. Lydon announced the sentence for Brady, handed down by District Judge Bruce H. Hendricks.

Brady's sentence is the maximum, and includes court-ordered supervision upon release.

Lydon's office says Brady was terminated from his job with a business in Greenville in 2016, and the following year began to make comments indicating he wanted revenge against people he believed responsible for his job loss. Lydon says the FBI was alerted as he made contact with different parties and met with undercover agents and confidential sources.

During those meetings, Brady said he wanted to set off a truck bomb at a business site of his former employer, but the plot shifted to sending a mail bomb to the home of a couple he deemed responsible for his firing.

Brady sought the help of his colleagues, but he did not know those colleagues were the sources and agents investigating him. The plan culminated on March 15, 2018, after Brady ordered a mail bomb from an undercover operative and paid $100 to have it placed in the mail. His intent was to "exterminate" the couple. At that point, the FBI arrested Brady.

