Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) A Greenville mom is offering a reward for answers about her son's death.
Nick Peck died of a fentanyl overdose in January 2018. His mom believes someone knowingly gave him the lethal dose.
“My world has been totally changed, and life as I knew it will never be the same,” Catharon Peck said.
Catharon Peck is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in his death.
“They knew they were giving him straight fentanyl,” Peck said, “To hear the pathologist say it was enough to take out an elephant totally shocked me. He was shocked.”
According to the coroner’s report, “A guy had been supplying Nick and his group of friends with cocaine cut with fentanyl.”
Nick’s mom believes someone knows who gave him the lethal dose.
At this point, no one has been charged. Peck hopes the reward money will convince someone to come forward.
“People know, but I think they're afraid to say anything. They're scared. I've gone so far as to put a $50,000 reward to anyone that can tell the police who's responsible or behind this so they can be arrested or convicted,” Peck said.
Nick's mom hopes to get answers about his death and raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.
She said she hopes his story will prevent the same thing from happening to another young person.
“When it came to my son, I’d do whatever it takes, with him dead or alive,” Peck said.
Anyone with information about Nick Peck’s death should contact Greenville Police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
