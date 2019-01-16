GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Family Dollar store Wednesday night.
Donnie Porter with GPD confirms officers are at the store on Augusta Road. According to him, the report came in around 10 p.m. No injuries have been reported.
Officers on scene later told FOX Carolina two suspects with firearms entered the store and demanded cash. Police say the two left on foot with about $100.
GPD has set up a perimeter and has finished processing the scene. Officers continue to investigate.
As of writing, a more detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.
