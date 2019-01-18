GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police are praising the actions of a customer and a pregnant clerk who stopped a man attempting to steal from a store Friday evening.
GPD posted to their Facebook page that employees and witnesses at the Family Dollar on Pendleton Street tried to leave the store with a sound-bar type speaker without paying for it. As the man tried to leave the store, GPD says a pregnant clerk tried to take the speaker from him. However, the suspect reportedly grabbed her by the throat and pushed her away.
At that point, police say a customer came to the rescue, scuffling with the suspect and shoving him out the door.
Afterwards, GPD says he fled on a bicycle.
Police say he is a man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, medium build, with short brown hair and some facial hair. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 864-232-7463. All tipsters can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.