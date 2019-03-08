GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An elderly woman is facing possibly life-threatening injuries after being hit by a pick-up truck in downtown Greenville late Friday evening
Greenville police confirmed to FOX Carolina on March 8 that officers responded to the intersection of S. Main Street and E. McBee Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. in response to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. GPD says the woman, aged 79, was hit by the Ford F-150 as she attempted to cross the street.
The driver, who GPD identified on March 9 as 37-year-old David Robert Lee, was charged with DUI. An incident report from GPD specified that Lee was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The report states Lee admitted to officers he had been drinking, and that when he was taken to the detention center he refused to provide a breath sample.
As of Saturday, March 9, GPD says they had no update on the woman's condition.
