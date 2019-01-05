GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville police said Saturday afternoon that one person had passed away as a result of an early morning crash in Greenville city limits.
The accident took place around 8:21 Saturday morning.
Officers said that an SUV traveling inbound on Academy Street turned left onto North Main Street and was struck by a truck traveling outbound on Academy Street.
Both drivers told police they had the green light.
Police say the truck struck the passenger side of the SUV, ultimately killing the passenger. They were pronounced dead on scene.
The SUV hit a light pole as a result of the crash, causing a malfunction of the traffic lights at the intersection.
Traffic engineering, GPD Traffic Reconstruction Unit and the coroner responded to the accident.
