GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An elderly woman is facing possibly life-threatening injuries Friday evening after being hit by a car in downtown Greenville.
Greenville police confirmed to FOX Carolina officers responded to the intersection of S. Main Street and E. McBee Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. in response to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. GPD says the woman, believed to be in her 70s, was hit as she was struck by the car.
The male driver, who police say is in his early 30s, has since been arrested and charged with DUI. His identity has not been released as of writing.
The woman was transported to an area hospital, but again faces potentially life-threatening injuries.
