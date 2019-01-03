GENERIC - Shooting

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police are investigating after a gun was fired into a home Thursday evening.

GPD says a home on Elder Street was fired into around 9:30 p.m. Responding officers found at least one bullet hole inside.

Nobody was hurt, but the investigation is ongoing.

