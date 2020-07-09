GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police launched an investigation into a scene in front of a local apartment complex late Thursday night.
We were tipped off to the scene in front of the Vinings at Laurel Creek complex off of Laurens Road just before midnight. We saw a handful of police cars surrounding another car in the front parking lot of the complex, near the leasing office.
We reached out to public information officials for more details, but have thus far not heard back.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
