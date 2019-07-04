GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a man has died after a shooting late Wednesday night.
According to police chief Ken Miller, officers responded around 11 p.m. on July 3 to reports of gunshots with a person down on Webster Road, near Clark Street. When they arrived, police say they found the man face down in a parking lot. Officers and citizens on scene applied first aid and life-saving measures, but the man passed away on scene.
Miller was not able to identify the man, but did confirm the cause of death was by gunshot wound, and that information gathered so far indicates the shooting was not a random act of violence. Miller suggested the suspect, who has not yet been named, knew the victim and likely had a dispute with him. Miller also said the suspect appeared to be the aggressor in this case.
Miller says there is no apparent threat to the community and says interviews are happening at headquarters. K9 units are also on scene to aid in the investigation. However, he couldn't discuss leads, telling FOX Carolina that it was too early to discuss them. He did confirm the suspect and victim exchanged gunfire.
Stay tuned for updates on this story as FOX Carolina gets new information.
