GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police are investigating after several pieces of equipment were reported stolen.
An incident report from GPD states the equipment likely went missing from the site on Fairforest Way on March 10, but was reported three days later. The equipment includes a trailer, generator, Club Car, and other items.
In total, the losses amount to $21,325.
Anyone with information on the reported grand larceny is asked to call Greenville police.
