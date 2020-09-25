GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police are investigating after they say a person was found shot at a bus stop Friday night.
FOX Carolina found the scene near Pelham Road and Patewood Drive around 8 p.m., and we can confirm that multiple units with Greenville PD are responding. Additionally, a forensics truck was spotted on scene.
We reached out to dispatch for details, but were referred to a public information officer.
FOX Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn got word back from GPD confirming the details, and learned the victim was rushed to the hospital. As of 8:20 p.m., the victim was in surgery.
Two lanes of Pelham Road were shut down for the investigation.
GPD is asking for any information to help in the investigation. You can leave an anonymous tip at 23-CRIME.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
Stay tuned for updates.
