GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police need your help giving the gift of justice by finding a man they say assaulted a group of people on Christmas Eve in 2017.
GPD says 35-year-old Marcus L. Lee and another unknown man followed the victims to their apartment on Pelham Road and forced their way inside, brandishing handguns. Police say Lee and his accomplice threatened the victims before pistol-whipping and punching one man, taking his wallet.
Lee has warrants out for his arrest for 1st degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He stands at 6 feet 2 inches and weighs about 310 pounds.
If you know where Lee is, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME or GPD's non-emergency line at (864) 271-5333. Tipsters can anonymous and possibly earn a cash reward.
