GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a woman that stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from her corporate bank account by fraudulently transferring it to her own personal bank account, has turned herself in, as of Monday.
58-year-old Teresa Leigh Campbell is accused of taking nearly $300,000 from her corporate account while working for a local doctor.
Police are now looking into pressing charges.
