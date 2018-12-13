Greenville police car at JL Mann game 9-7-2018

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police confirmed their officers spent part of Thursday investigating hoax bomb threat claims as similar fake threats were being spread across the country via e-mail.

“Yes, there have been reports of emails being received within the city of Greenville, and our detectives are gathering that information from those within our jurisdiction and forwarding all of it to the FBI for further investigation and follow-up,” GPD spokesman Donnie Porter stated in an e-mail.

Porter said anyone who may have received the email hoax should contact their local law enforcement agency immediately.

Police in Asheville and Hendersonville are also investigating threats.

