GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville Police Department Chief Ken Miller on Monday announced an arrest in the 1988 murder of 80-year-old Alice Haynesworth Ryan.
The killing happened on October 8, 1988, shortly after the victim returned to her home on Woodland Way from a chemotherapy treatment. She was battling lung cancer.
Ryan's daughter left to run an errand, and returned home less than two hours later to find her mother's car missing, the door open, and her mother dead inside.
Police said Ryan was found dead on her kitchen floor. She had been stabbed multiple times.
Miller announced Monday, Brian Keith Munns was charged with murder, burglary, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the nearly 31-year-old case.
Miller said the cold case unit sent out DNA from the case in April 2017 and by November 2017, they got a hit. In December, investigators went to Georgia and collected a DNA swab, which eventually provided investigators with the link they needed to make an arrest.
On Feb. 15, 2019, Miller said Munns was arrested in Georgia and later extradited to Greenville.
Investigators asked not to announce the arrest at that time to protect the integrity of their case.
Solicitor Walt Wilkins said the state will be prosecuting based on the language of the law in 1988 but will not be seeking the death penalty.
The announcement came weeks after Greenville police announced another major cold case arrest in the Julie Valentine killing.
