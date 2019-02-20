GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a mother and her longtime, live-in boyfriend were arrested and face several charges connected to torture and abuse investigation involving the mother’s children, who are 5 and 7 years old.
Robert Earl Kailiala Saladaga, 37, and Sabrina Irene Emerick, 25, were both charged with unlawful neglect of a child and two counts of cruelty to children (torture, deprivation). Police said Saladaga also faces a count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Police said the victims detailed the abuse they had endured to DSS workers who were looking into possible abuse.
The children recounted multiple occasions where Saladaga would hold a pillow over one of the children’s faces, causing the child to be unable to breathe. The victim was just 5-years-old at the time.
Saladaga is also accused of rubbing a hot pepper on a child’s genitals as punishment for urinating on the couch while sleeping. He’s also accused of rubbing hot sauce all over the child’s face, eyes, and mouth, causing the child to vomit.
Saladaga also, according to warrants, made a child take extremely hot and cold showers and shot a child in the foot with a BB gun.
Police said the abuse dates back to at least September 2017.
During their investigation, police said they learned Emerick was aware the abuse was happening and “allowed her children to be placed at unreasonable risk of harm affecting the children’s life and safety at the hands of Saladaga.”
“Heinous crimes against children are some of the most difficult cases we investigate,” said Lt. Jason Rampey of GPD’s Criminal Investigations Division in a news release. “The horrific stories of abuse endured by these children are sickening and reprehensible. As such, the children have been removed from this abusive environment
for their safety and well-being.”
Police said Saladaga and Emerick were both released from jail on Feb. 15 on bond.
As a condition on Saladaga’s bond, police said he is required to wear electronic monitoring and have no contact with the children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.