Avondale.jpg

Avondale Drive suspect (source: GPD)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police have asked for help identifying a burglary suspect from an incident that happened on W. Avondale Drive on June 29.

Police released a photo of the suspect that was captured by the home’s surveillance system after they said the suspect broke in.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

