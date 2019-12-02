GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) More than two decades ago, a Carolina Pet Center robbery left one man dead and another injured. The suspects have yet to be captured.
On April 27, 1996 Greenville Police say two men entered the Airport Road pet store, eventually killing employee Jason Anderson and injuring one of his coworkers.
The robbery has remained unsolved for over twenty years. Now, police are turning to the public to help them finally close this cold case, and bring much-deserved closure to Jason and his coworker's families.
Anyone who may have information on what happened that day is asked to call Greenville Police or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers of Greenville, who can be reached at 23-CRIME.
