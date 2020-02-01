GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville Police Department is looking for help in identifying a suspect in a gas station robbery that took place on January 28th, along Laurens Road, according to their social media.
Surveillance photos show a male suspect wearing a red mask, who entered the store and demanded money form the register. He then left on foot and headed toward Fairforest Way.
Anyone with any information on this man's identity is asked to call the GPD or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
