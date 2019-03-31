THIEVES ON THE ‘WATCH’ LIST: Two male suspects steal 5k worth of watches

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of these suspects should call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly even earn a cash reward.

 (Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Greenville Police need the public's assistance in locating two shoplifting suspects who swiped around 10 watches from a store in Haywood Mall, Friday afternoon. 

Greenville Police released surveillance footage showing the two male suspects entering the store together before splitting up and stealing the watches. 

The watches that were stolen are valued at approximately $5,000, police say. 

