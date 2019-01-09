GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police announced on Wednesday that six people had been arrested and officers were searching for four more after dismantling a shoplifting ring targeting Upstate home improvement stores.
Police said they worked with Home Depot Investigations and Lowe’s Loss Prevention to make the bust.
Police said approximately $76,000 worth of merchandise was stolen between October 19, 2018 and January 1, 2019 from multiple stores across the Upstate. As of Wednesday, approximately $65-thousand of the stolen merchandise has been recovered.
Police said the operation ringleader was Thomas Brenore Sullivan. Under Sullivan’s direction, police said the theft ring worked in groups to shoplift merchandise from the stores and take the stolen items to Sullivan’s house. Sullivan is accused of giving the other suspects money and/or drugs for the stolen merchandise. The items would then routinely be taken to local flea markets and sold to unsuspecting buyers.
Police said the suspects were identified from video surveillance footage from the retail stores. The six arrested to date are:
- Thomas Brenore Sullivan, 66
- Frank Joseph Adragna, Jr, 49
- Antonio Lee Anderson, 40
- Christine Lee Bradley, 49
- Jessica Lucy Smith, 38
- and Marcus Carnelius Williams, 49
Police are still trying to track down four more suspects:
- Thomas Earl Greene, 46
- Carlton Kerry Kelly, 50
- Tony Lavonia Owens, 45
- Timothy Cornell Shelby, 54
Anyone with information regarding the four suspects still at-large are encouraged to contact Greenville County CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).
