GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said Friday a man has been charged with murder after a man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night.
Coroner Jeff Fowler identified the victim as 29-year-old Jerel Antonio Mansel of Greenville.
According to police chief Ken Miller, officers responded around 11 p.m. on July 3 to reports of gunshots with a person down on Webster Road, near Clark Street at Forest View Apartments. When they arrived, police say they found Mansel face down in a parking lot. Officers and citizens on scene applied first aid and life-saving measures, but Mansel passed away on scene.
Mansel's mother said he was a beloved father, brother, and son.
Miller confirmed the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.
Lt. Jason Rampey said multiple shots were fired and apartments were also damaged by gunfire. He said an argument at the apartment complex quickly escalated to gunfire.
After the shooting, Rampey said officers located a car near the crime scene that was running and unlocked. They traced the owner of the car back to an address nearby. Officers visited that address several times, but the man resident, Nicholas Dillard, was not there.
About 2 a.m. Friday, Rampey said investigators received a phone call from Dillard saying he wanted to speak to detectives. Officers then went over to Dillard's house to talk with him. When they arrived, he told them he shot Mansel in self-defense, which police do not believe to be the case.
Police said Dillard, 29, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: 1 man dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Berea Walmart; store closed while investigation continues
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.