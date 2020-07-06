GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection to the murder of his great aunt Sunday morning.
The Police Department says officers responded to a residence alonge Merlocke Drive in the Nicholtown community around 9:20 a.m. Upon arrival, they located an elderly woman on the floor of her bedroom.
The coroner said her death appeared 'suspicious.' She was later identified as 93-year-old Georgia Frances Mattison of Greenville.
Through their investigation, police were able to identify 42-year-old Joel Corey Brown as a suspect. They say he is Mattison's great nephew and resided at her home with her.
He was apprehended Sunday in Laurens by the Carolina's Regional Fugitive Task Force without incident and is facing charges for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
