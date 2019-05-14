GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville police said 27 men were charged with prostitution after a two-day sting operation called “Operation May Day.”
The two-day sting campaign was a collaboration between Greenville PD, Homeland Security, and the Greer Police Department.
On May 1-2, police said undercover vice agents posed as females on websites known for offering prostitution services.
Police said the men who were arrested responded to the online ads to arrange sexual encounters for a fee. Typically, police said the men scheduled these encounters around lunchtime.
One of the suspects charged was a P.E. teacher at Greenville County Schools, the district confirmed.
In addition to more than two dozen arrests, police said they also seized nearly $3,000 that would have been used in the transactions.
Police identified the suspects as:
- Alexander, Carlton, 40, of Piedmont
- Baluch, Kevin, 38, of Travelers Rest
- Barbour, Jonathan, 30, of Greenville
- Barksdale, Calvin, 62, Fountain Inn
- Barnette, Michael, 20, Taylors
- Brandenburg, Micah, 37, Greenville
- Buntenbach, Jamie, 46, Easley
- Cabrera, Santos, 28, Piedmont
- Castillo, Rogelio, 41, Greer
- Dzyuba, Michael, 45, Duncan
- Garcia, Kenny, 39, Greenville
- Garcia-Moralez, Amadeo, 44, Taylors
- Lacassin, Joshua, 32, Simpsonville
- Mayo-Hernandez, Idi, 42, Atlanta, GA
- McGuire, Timothy, 41, Simpsonville
- Orvin, Ray Thomas, 45, Greenville
- Placko, Jon Paul, 45, Taylors
- Quick, Joshua, 31, Boiling Springs
- Richardson, Mark, 44, Greenville
- Scott, Aaren Devonshae, 26, Greenville
- Smith, Patrick Kyle, 46, Liberty
- Stephens, Kurt, 48, Easley
- Styles, James Frederick, 50, Greenville
- Suber, Boyce Travon, 40, Greenville
- Towns, Terry Lee, 61, Nashville, TN
- Vonderlieth, John, 65, Greenville
- Washington, Jonathan, 34, Lyman
Police said the city penalties for first-time offense of solicitation for prostitution carries a $1,087.50 fine and up to 30-days in jail.
