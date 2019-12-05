GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police Chief Ken Miller has requested that an outside agency investigate a missing file folder that may be connected to a 1975 double murder of a Greenville County deputy and his father.
According to a news release from the police department, GPD employees found a file folder while cleaning out an employee locker room in the basement of the Law Enforcement Center in April 2018.
“The file folder contained a letter alleging that persons other than Charles Wakefield were responsible for the 1975 murders of Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Frank Looper and his father, Rufus Looper,” Lt. Johnathan Bragg stated in the news release.
Wakefield was prosecuted in the case in 1976 but the case was later appealed. Wakefield was released on parole in 2010.
“Chief Miller directed investigators with GPD’s Cold Case Unit to take custody of the file folder and to review the Looper case file to determine whether the information contained in the letter had been vetted on a prior date,” Bragg said. “Since that time, the file folder has become missing. A thorough search of all investigator workstations, case files and file storage areas throughout GPD’s section of the Law Enforcement Center has been conducted, but the file folder has not been located.”
In addition to the letter, Bragg said on October 31, 2019, a firearm was given to a detective for evaluation in the Looper case. That gun is now being stored in evidence at the Law Enforcement Center. “Due to the nature and importance of these matters, Chief Miller has requested outside agency investigation into the loss of the file folder, assistance with the case review and a ballistics examination of the firearm,” Bragg said.
Miller is pledging his agency’s full support and cooperation in the process and is also reviewing and revising GPD security, access, and file protocols and controls for its Investigations Division.
