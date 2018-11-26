Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Police Department investigators are looking to identify the subjects in these photos, wanted for their involvement in an alleged assault that took place in the Pleasant Valley community on Nov. 1.
The pictured vehicle – a black or dark gray SUV – is also believed to have been involved in this assault. These images were taken at a local convenience store.
If you have any information about these subjects or the vehicle, please call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).
Stay with FOX Carolina for details.
