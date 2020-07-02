GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Melanie Holliman says she dreams and prays for the day she’s reunited with her daughter, Brittany Davis.
“I just miss my child,” Holliman said.
Her daughter is always in her heart and mind, but no one has seen Davis.
“To say that this is a nightmare is an understatement."
Family and friends say Davis worked at Firebird's Wood Fired Grill off Woodruff Road in Greenville, but she didn’t show up for work. They say eventually text messages and calls stopped too.
“I was getting texts through the month of February and into March,” Holliman said.
Investigators with Greenville PD believe some people saw her at Bucks, Racks, and Ribs on February 12. They’re tracing her steps and checking phone records to try and find her.
“I miss everything about my child,” Holliman said.
One of the last messages Holliman says she received happened to be a text about a trip to Puerto Rico.
“I get a text saying that she would be back from Puerto Rico and she never showed up,” she said.
Holliman says she’s learned her daughter never went on that trip and family and friends began to look for her. In March, a group of them passed out missing person flyers, but still nothing.
“I’m begging please, just as a mother,” Holliman said with tears.“She calls me mommy... I just need help in finding my baby that’s all I’m asking.”
Investigators with the Greenville Police Department say if you or someone you may know saw Davis at Bucks, Racks, and Ribs in Greenville in February, they want you to call the Greenville Police Department.
