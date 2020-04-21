GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department says a man, who reportedly suffers from mental illness, has been reported missing by his family.
According to police, Mr. Mark Slone left a Mayfield Street residence sometime between 9 p.m. April 20 and 6:15 a.m. April 21.
He was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants, possibly with a gray t-shirt, and red and black plaid thermal jacket.
Officers say Slone suffers from mental illness.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Greenville Police Department.
