GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police were asking for help finding a missing toddler and her grandmother on Monday.
Police said 2-year-old Asaiah Nelson and her grandmother, 50-year-old Michelle Matthews were safely located Monday afternoon, just before 2 p.m.
Police said Asaiah’s mother dropped her at Matthews’ home on Foster Street on Sunday, which is part of their regular routine, but she had not heard from them since.
AFTER LOCATING THE CHILD
During the investigation, officers with Greenville City Police charged her with cruelty to children.
The arrest warrants state that after Matthews was located, she told officers she had used illegal substances during her time to watch the child.
Michelle Matthews also admitted to taking the grandchild to another residence and failed to notify the child's mother of it's whereabouts.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather details.
