GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville Police Department successfully identified a porch pirate thanks to anonymous tip they received, officers told media.
A thief stole a package on March 22nd from a home off Rice Street near Augusta Street, officers say.
The Greenville Police Department says they have issued warrants for the suspect.
Police would like to thank Greenville for the assistance in the investigation.
MORE NEWS
Michelin of Spartanburg to hold career fair in search of job seeking applicants
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.